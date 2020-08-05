Frank Emanuel Feuille
January 10, 1941 - July 4, 2020
Frank E. Feuille, 79, passed way from cancer at his home in Eugene, Oregon.
Frank was born in Laredo, Texas, on January 10, 1941 to Emanuel and Anita Claflin Feuille. He was named for his uncle, Frank Emanuel Feuille, an attorney and judge, sent by President Theodore Roosevelt to Panama as a Special Attorney for the Panama Canal and as Counsel for the Panama Railroad Company 1910-1920.
Graduating from Martin High School in Laredo as a member of the National Honor Society, he majored in mathematics earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Texas, Austin, 1963.
He began his career as a computer programmer in Palo Alto, California for Control Data Corp. During his years in the tech industry, he lived in Holland, England and Japan on overseas assignments returning to Menlo Park, California. In a career change, Frank enrolled in graduate school at Cal State Hayward earning a Master's Degree in Counseling in 1993.
With Frank's career changes, he moved from California to Oregon. He loved the Eugene area from his first visit and moved there in 2000. Applying his counseling skills, he worked as a Juvenile Counselor with Lane County Department of Youth Services.
Frank enjoyed volunteering in the community. He liked people and was always ready to lend a helping hand. He helped with the Prefontaine Classic, Olympic Track and Field Trials, The Eugene Public Library annual Book Sale, and Lane County Democratic Party. He was a kind and deeply committed individual who exuded respect and kindness. Everyone who knew him appreciated his quiet intelligence, his sense of humor, personal ethics and the way he embraced life.
Frank loved the outdoors hiking, fishing and kayaking. When his son, Randy, was a teen they enjoyed riding dirt motorcycles and going to races. He loved his Golden Retrievers and raised a litter. He belonged to the Emerald Dog Obedience Club. He raised bees and was a mentor of Oregon Master Beekeepers Program. Frank loved gardening and growing his own fruits and vegetables. He belonged to the Willamette Valley Hardy Plant Group, the Dahlia Society, and Eugene Heritage Rose Group. Frank was a lifelong photographer portraying his family, dogs, activities, flowers and gardens; he has a photo atop one of the Three Sisters Peaks after hiking and camping with his best friends.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sharon Johnson, who is deeply grateful for their wonderful years together. Stepsons, Travis Johnson of Portland and Andrew (wife Shannon) Johnson of Maryland, step-grandchildren Bayard, Amelia, Ava, and Charlotte. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters Florence Feuille Dewey in Colorado and Annie Feuille Lord in Connecticut plus nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by his son Randal E. Feuille and sister Pricilla Feuille Preston.
Cremation was arranged by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service . At the request of Frank, private out of state interment arrangements have been made.
