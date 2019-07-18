|
Frank Nearing
1919 - 2019
Frank Nearing, a Eugene social worker, educator and radio broadcast reporter for 65 years, passed away on Friday, June 28th. Born Francis Camillus Nearing in January, 1919, he celebrated 100 years on his birthday this year.
Frank was an active member of Eugene's service community. He was Director of Catholic Charities for 27 years, until his retirement in 1984. Among other works there, he formed and ran Villa Gerard, a home for unwed mothers, and operated the Murnane Guest House, a low cost temporary home for relatives of patients at Sacred Heart Hospital. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Catholic Charities. In 1971, Frank was elected to serve as a member of the 4J School Board. He also served a three year term on the Eugene City Council's Aging Commission beginning in 1979, served on the Emerald Empire Council on Aging and the Eugene chapter of United Seniors.
After "retiring", Frank took a two year degree in broadcast journalism at LCC, and then served as a volunteer reporter for KLCC for 23 years. Frank reported early in the morning on government agency meetings that occurred the night before. These included meetings of the Lane County Commission, Eugene City Counsel, EWEB, the Fair Board, LCC Board and numerous other public groups.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Pat Nearing, and all nine of their children. His 15 brothers and sisters, all from Nova Scotia, have already passed.
Frank's funeral is postponed because he donated his body for medical research – as he said "…one more good act I can do". A memorial Mass will be celebrated on August 9, 2019 at 11a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church. Catholic Community Services of Lane County, 1025 G. St., Springfield, OR, 97477.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 18 to July 21, 2019