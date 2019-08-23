|
|
Frank Robert Ferguson
July 25, 1943 - August 17, 2019
Frank Robert Ferguson, 76, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at home from complications of dementia.
Frank is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret (Barton) Ferguson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Deanna and Steve and Bonnie Ferguson; fourteen grandchildren; two sisters, Maureen Krantz (Ed) and Linda Bogart and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Frank was born in Inglewood, CA July 25, 1943, the son of John and Eileen (Teasdale) Ferguson. He moved with his family, at the age of four, to Eugene, and lived the rest of his life in the Eugene area. Frank and Margaret met at Kreklaw's Roller Rink in 1964, and were married June 30, 1968.
He graduated from North Eugene High School in 1963, and attended some classes at Lane Community College. He did not like school, but gained an education and much wisdom through his life experiences.
Frank spent as much time as possible outside all his life. As a boy he loved the woods and fields, river and slough near his home. For a while he had a trapline, he cut firewood from downed trees, fished and swam in the river, ponds, slough… Frank was always a hard worker. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for over 23 years, moving from greenchain through various positions ending in the scaling department before taking early retirement. He got a portable sawmill in 1975 which he used to cut lumber for personal use as well as for others as part time work. For a few years he and his boys worked for a friend who owned farms. As a dad, Frank always involved his sons in everything he did, teaching by example. Frank loved wood and woodworking, from bringing in the firewood to doing incredible wood turning. He built, with the help of family and friends, a beautiful log house for his family. The hand hewn beams, flooring and cabinets from wood he sawed, all reflect his skill and hard work. Another of Frank's gifts was his ability to make or fix just about anything out of wood or metal. He was gifted mechanically. He was a great storyteller and loved to share stories of boyhood, his adult life experiences, and of his faith.
Frank was deeply loved and respected by many people. He has passed along a legacy of excellent morals, a good work ethic, love for family, and best of all, a sincere faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ. His is a race well run. He has finished the course. He is at rest in the presence of God.
A Memorial Service is planned for September 12, 2019, 7:00 pm at the Eugene Alliance Church, 490 Howard Ave.
Donations in Frank's honor may be made to Gideons International.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019