Frank C. West was born 12-24-48 to Nadine Richardson and lovingly raised with Mons Framstad on the family farm in Franklin, Oregon. Frank attended Junction City schools, graduating in 1967. Many knew him as Rocky. He was very active in sports and enjoyed 4-H growing up. He married his high school sweetheart Sue Hughes and they enjoyed many wonderful adventures together, recently celebrating their 50 year Anniversary. They raised 4 children while instilling their love for the great outdoors on many trips to the Coast and the Cascades, once embarking on a 3 month trip across the US.
Frank C. West
December 24, 1948 -
February 9, 2019
Frank spent over 45 years highly respected in the floor covering industry, both locally and covering the North West, earning many honors. He built many lasting relationships due to his loyalty, integrity, and strong work ethic.
Frank enjoyed tending to his livestock and working on the land he grew up on. A skilled crafsman, he often had many projects going on at once, but would do anything to help others.
Frank will be dearly cherished by his wife Sue, Children; Tim, Syndee (Lohn), Tony (Dedee), and Heather.
Adored by Grandchildren; Jenna (Shane), Dakota and Tanner. BreAnna, Colton, Trevor,and Nicole, and Great-Grandchildren; Azlynn, Brinley and Cash.
Others who will remember Frank fondly include brother Clayton (Wanda), sisters Cherryl and Helen (Ron). Brother-in-law Don and Mother-in-law Mary. Rocky/Frank left a positive lasting impression on numerous nieces and nephews, as well as countless others he treated like family. He was definitely the Rock of our family.
Frank passed away unexpectedly February 9, 2019 at Sacred Heart Riverbend surrounded by his loved ones. He will be deeply missed.
A Celebration of Life to honor Frank will be held this summer on the Family Farm.
Those that wish to make a contribution in Frank's memory may do so to Lane County 4-H Association, 996 Jefferson St. Eugene, 97402.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 7, 2019