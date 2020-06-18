Burnell Ambrose
2/3/1929 - 6/13/2020
Franklyn Burnell Ambrose, 91, died peacefully in his sleep the morning of June 13. Born in Portland on Feb. 3, 1929, Burnell's unusual name was inspired by Portland boxer Frankie "The Portland Buzzsaw" Burnell.
An early bloomer, Burnell was 6-foot-two by the eighth grade. His size and natural athleticism made him a formidable opponent on the ballfield, helping him become a standout player in football, basketball and baseball at Gresham High.
After high school, Burnell attended Willamette University, where he continued his athletic career earning letters in three sports. Burnell joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he met many of his lifelong friends.
After graduating, Burnell served in the Army for two years during the Korean War, mainly stationed at Camp Desert Rock in Nevada, where he witnessed above-ground atomic testing, and stayed to help administer the camp. After the Army, Burnell earned a Master's Degree from Stanford Business School.
While at Stanford, Burnell met his wife of 66 years, Jean Marie Crakes. A Eugene native working in Palo Alto as a teacher, Jean overlapped with Burnell at Willamette, though the couple never met officially until a group of mutual friends introduced them at the Stanford-Oregon football game in 1953. They were married the following September.
Working first for the State of Oregon, then in heavy construction management, Burnell and Jean moved frequently in their early years from project to project, having four kids in four separate west coast cities.
Burnell and Jean settled in Eugene in 1960 for what they thought was the long haul, but when the opportunity to work in West Pakistan presented itself, the adventurous young family couldn't pass it up. Burnell traveled ahead of his family to start his work on the Mangla Dam project on the Jhelum River. On the border with Kashmir, the dam was the largest earth-fill dam in the world at the time it was built. Jean followed a short while later, traveling halfway around the world with four children under the age of six.
After almost three years abroad, they returned to Eugene ready to put down roots. While working on the building of Cascade Manor, Burnell worked nights building the family home, designed by University of Oregon architecture professor Phil Gilmore. After completing his own home in 1967, Gilmore and Burnell began working together, designing and building one-of-a-kind houses from Eugene to the coast.
Settled in Eugene, Burnell coached many of his kids' youth sports teams, developing a passion for providing sporting opportunities to any kid that wanted one. He was passionate about supporting young people and fighting child-abuse for the rest of his life.
After all of their children graduated from South Eugene High School, Burnell and Jean couldn't pass up another opportunity to live and work abroad. Moving this time to Venezuela, Burnell worked on the Guri Dam project on the Caroni River. The dam was the highest in the world at the time it was built. After three years in Venezuela, they had a brief stay in Mexico before moving to Saudi Arabia, where Burnell managed an oil-pipeline insulation company.
Returning to Eugene once again, Burnell founded The New Kitchen, a custom kitchen remodeling company. Burnell ran The New Kitchen until retiring and selling his business in 2005. Burnell was a force on The New Kitchen's summer softball team, even when he needed a pinch runner to sprint to first base for him.
An endlessly generous and compassionate man, Burnell cared deeply for any person in need. He made it his mission to raise the most money every year during the Eugene Rotary's annual Duck Race. A 2012 Register-Guard article about his dogged fundraising efforts estimated he raised $275,000 over twenty-plus years, earning the nickname "Papa Duck."
An eternal optimist, not a football season went by in which Burnell wouldn't predict his beloved Ducks to finish undefeated.
Burnell is survived by his wife Jean, children Daniel (wife Cindy), James, Susan Jackson and Michael (wife Jillian Gindin) and grandchildren Robert, Michael, Phoebe, Tyrone, Mario and Caroline.
A celebration of Burnell's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased if remembrances and memorial donations were made to KIDSPORTS for scholarships for children in need or to the Eugene Civic Alliance to aid in the completion of the new Civic Park facility for KIDSPORTS to better carry on its mission of "All Kids Play."
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
2/3/1929 - 6/13/2020
Franklyn Burnell Ambrose, 91, died peacefully in his sleep the morning of June 13. Born in Portland on Feb. 3, 1929, Burnell's unusual name was inspired by Portland boxer Frankie "The Portland Buzzsaw" Burnell.
An early bloomer, Burnell was 6-foot-two by the eighth grade. His size and natural athleticism made him a formidable opponent on the ballfield, helping him become a standout player in football, basketball and baseball at Gresham High.
After high school, Burnell attended Willamette University, where he continued his athletic career earning letters in three sports. Burnell joined the Sigma Chi fraternity, where he met many of his lifelong friends.
After graduating, Burnell served in the Army for two years during the Korean War, mainly stationed at Camp Desert Rock in Nevada, where he witnessed above-ground atomic testing, and stayed to help administer the camp. After the Army, Burnell earned a Master's Degree from Stanford Business School.
While at Stanford, Burnell met his wife of 66 years, Jean Marie Crakes. A Eugene native working in Palo Alto as a teacher, Jean overlapped with Burnell at Willamette, though the couple never met officially until a group of mutual friends introduced them at the Stanford-Oregon football game in 1953. They were married the following September.
Working first for the State of Oregon, then in heavy construction management, Burnell and Jean moved frequently in their early years from project to project, having four kids in four separate west coast cities.
Burnell and Jean settled in Eugene in 1960 for what they thought was the long haul, but when the opportunity to work in West Pakistan presented itself, the adventurous young family couldn't pass it up. Burnell traveled ahead of his family to start his work on the Mangla Dam project on the Jhelum River. On the border with Kashmir, the dam was the largest earth-fill dam in the world at the time it was built. Jean followed a short while later, traveling halfway around the world with four children under the age of six.
After almost three years abroad, they returned to Eugene ready to put down roots. While working on the building of Cascade Manor, Burnell worked nights building the family home, designed by University of Oregon architecture professor Phil Gilmore. After completing his own home in 1967, Gilmore and Burnell began working together, designing and building one-of-a-kind houses from Eugene to the coast.
Settled in Eugene, Burnell coached many of his kids' youth sports teams, developing a passion for providing sporting opportunities to any kid that wanted one. He was passionate about supporting young people and fighting child-abuse for the rest of his life.
After all of their children graduated from South Eugene High School, Burnell and Jean couldn't pass up another opportunity to live and work abroad. Moving this time to Venezuela, Burnell worked on the Guri Dam project on the Caroni River. The dam was the highest in the world at the time it was built. After three years in Venezuela, they had a brief stay in Mexico before moving to Saudi Arabia, where Burnell managed an oil-pipeline insulation company.
Returning to Eugene once again, Burnell founded The New Kitchen, a custom kitchen remodeling company. Burnell ran The New Kitchen until retiring and selling his business in 2005. Burnell was a force on The New Kitchen's summer softball team, even when he needed a pinch runner to sprint to first base for him.
An endlessly generous and compassionate man, Burnell cared deeply for any person in need. He made it his mission to raise the most money every year during the Eugene Rotary's annual Duck Race. A 2012 Register-Guard article about his dogged fundraising efforts estimated he raised $275,000 over twenty-plus years, earning the nickname "Papa Duck."
An eternal optimist, not a football season went by in which Burnell wouldn't predict his beloved Ducks to finish undefeated.
Burnell is survived by his wife Jean, children Daniel (wife Cindy), James, Susan Jackson and Michael (wife Jillian Gindin) and grandchildren Robert, Michael, Phoebe, Tyrone, Mario and Caroline.
A celebration of Burnell's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be pleased if remembrances and memorial donations were made to KIDSPORTS for scholarships for children in need or to the Eugene Civic Alliance to aid in the completion of the new Civic Park facility for KIDSPORTS to better carry on its mission of "All Kids Play."
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.