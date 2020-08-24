1/1
Fred Bowman
1941 - 2020
4/29/1941 - 8/16/2020
Fred Bowman went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, passing on August 16th, 2020 at his home in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 79. He lived a full and vibrant life and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors, many of whom will remember sitting in his garage drinking his coffee and always ready to share a good "lie" with.
Fred was born on April 29th, 1941 in Jackson County, Arkansas to Floyd and Oma Bowman. Later in life he made his way to Oregon along with his brothers, Dell and Billie, who both settled in Idaho. He married and had a daughter, Dawn, and raised and loved on her throughout his life.
He married Mary Kay Sturms on December 19th, 1993 and the two resided and eventually retired in Eugene where they spent the remainder of their life and love. Fred loved to tinker with many things and was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast early in life and eventually took up woodworking. Many of his whirly gigs grace family homes all over Oregon and Washington. He also loved spending time with his family and adored all of his grandchildren, watching and admiring with fascination as they grew into wonderful young men and women.
Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Dell and Billie, and his sisters, Zelma and Joyce, all of whom he was very close to throughout his life. His family was his most important treasure. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Dawn (Steve) Vonheeder, step-sons Shell Lehman, Jay Lehman and Kyle (Carolyn) Lehman and 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, all who will miss "Papa" greatly. He is also survived by his sister, Thelma, and numerous nieces and nephews who have fond memories of Uncle Fred.
Fred firmly believed in helping those around him and burn victims were always on his heart, in lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made in his name to: https://www.legacyhealthgiving.org/donations
Funeral arrangements are being arranged through Andreason's Funeral Home and West Lawn Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest at 11 AM on Friday, August 28th, 2020.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
