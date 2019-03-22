|
|
Fred Charles Andrews was born on the Saskatchewan prairie in 1924. He lived 94 years, during which he became a US citizen, fought in World War II, taught mathematical statistics around the world, fished the McKenzie, visited 34 countries, and made friends everywhere. He died suddenly at home on January 6, 2019.
Fred C. Andrews
July 13, 1924 -
January 6, 2019
Fred lived a full life. While a student in Seattle's Garfield High, he worked part-time and played saxophone in a dance band before graduating in 1941. Enrolling at the University of Washington, he entered Naval ROTC and by his 19th birthday in 1943 was on active duty. As navigator on an LCI (Landing Craft - Infantry), Fred took part in the Battle of Leyte Gulf, the largest naval battle in history. After the war, he remained in the Naval Reserve for another twenty years.
Back in Seattle, Fred married his college sweetheart, Joyce Davenny. He returned to school on the GI Bill, getting his BS in 1946 and his MS in 1948 from the University of Washington. He went on to get a PhD in statistics at Berkeley in 1953. From 1954 to 1989, Fred taught at Stanford University, the University of Nebraska, and the University of Oregon. He and Joyce settled in Eugene in 1957 and raised three children — Linda, David, and Gail. From 1960 to 1969, Fred was the first director of the University of Oregon Computing Center, and from 1973 to 1980 was head of the Department of Mathematics.
Fred used sabbatical opportunities at the U of O to spend teaching years in Amsterdam (1963-4), the University of Tampere, Finland (1969-70), the University College of Cork, Ireland (1976-77), and the University of Jordan in Amman (1983-84), most while supported by Fulbright grants. In 1985, the University of Tampere awarded Fred an honorary doctorate for his contribution to the development of their statistics program.
Fred is survived by his wife, Joyce Andrews of Eugene; his sister, Eathel Allyn of Seattle; his two daughters, Linda Dunn of Victoria, BC, and Gail Crandell of Seattle, WA; and two grandchildren, Schuyler Dunn of Burlington, VT, and Meredith Crandell of Seattle.
Plans for a celebration of Fred's life are pending. Donations in his honor can be made to The League of Women Voters of Lane County, an organization in which both he and Joyce were active.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 22, 2019