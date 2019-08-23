|
|
Fred C. Willis
1942 - 2019
Fred Willis was born in Enumclaw, Washington, on December 30, 1942, but he was a Springfielder through-and-through. He attended Mt. Vernon Elementary, Thurston Junior High, and Springfield High before graduating from Thurston High School in the first senior class. After teaching a few years at Franklin and then a year at Pleasant Hill, he returned home to Thurston, where he went on to teach and coach for more than 30 years.
He graduated with a degree in mathematics from Pacific University, earning 11 varsity letters in three sports. Later, he earned a master's degree in teaching from University of Oregon. He loved math and believed that everyone could learn it with a little effort.
He also worked tirelessly on behalf of Springfield students and teachers by serving as a negotiator, officer, and ultimately president of Springfield Education Association. A great listener with a deep sense of fairness, he was formidable at the negotiating table.
He was an accomplished athlete as well as a lifelong sports fan, particularly where the Thurston Colts and Oregon Ducks were concerned. Over the years, he coached hundreds of student-athletes in sports as varied as track and field, football, and basketball.
Fred especially loved small children. For years, many of them—as well as his own grandchildren—looked forward to a visit from Santa, which Fred played with relish.
Fred also had a strong sense of adventure. He bungee jumped in New Zealand, fly fished on the McKenzie, ran a marathon in Portland, parasailed in the Bahamas, and skydived right here in Lane County. Alongside his wife Tonya, he went on cattle drives in Montana and, one time, they put on diving helmets and plunged into the South Pacific.
He lives on in the memories of his wife of 56 years, Tonya; his daughter, Wendy and her husband, David; his daughter, Amy; his grandchildren—Sofia, Ruby, Violet, and Santino; his sister and brothers and their spouses; his beloved sister-in-law, Twyla, and brother-in-law, Stan; many nieces, nephews, and other family members; and dear friends, as well as countless former colleagues and students.
If you wish to honor Fred, please contribute to the children's and, even better, offer a kindness in his memory.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Sunday, September 1, at Along Came Trudy (1486 18th Street, Springfield), from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. A short program will take place at 1:30 p.m.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019