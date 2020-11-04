1/1
Fred Elton Kelso
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Elton Kelso
October 3, 1948 - October 25, 2020
Son of Charles Ancil and Geneva Kelso, of Ontario, OR. The youngest of five siblings.
They later moved to Springfield and he attended Thurston High School. Fred enlisted in the United States Marine Corps first working as an artist then, after advanced training, served in Vietnam and rose to the rank of Sargent. During his service he was wounded and awarded several medals including the Purple Heart. Fred was honorably discharged in February 1970.
Fred worked fulltime at a wood mill while earning his Associate of Science in Welding Technology at LCC. During this time he become a father figure to Dwayne Kelso.
Fred and friend John Pagter started Iron Works Unlimited, Inc. which he operated for 35 years. His craftsmanship and attention to detail were second to none.
Fred met the love of his life Julia, they married February 28, 1981 and have 3 daughters. His success in both his business and marriage allowed him the freedom to travel around the United States with his family for 10 months. He always said this was the happiest time of his life.
Fred is survived by his wife Julia, Michelle (Jeffreys), Tyler, Amber, Katie, Thomas, Charlene (Johnson), Chris, Lucia, Ezra, Alexandria, Lilliana, Janeane (McClure) William, David, Robert and Sara.
Fred was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church & The American Legion Post #83.
Graveside Services to be held
November 6, 2020 at 1:30
Mt. Vernon Cemetery 5674 Mt Vernon Rd, Springfield, OR 97478
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved