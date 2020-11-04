Fred Elton Kelso
October 3, 1948 - October 25, 2020
Son of Charles Ancil and Geneva Kelso, of Ontario, OR. The youngest of five siblings.
They later moved to Springfield and he attended Thurston High School. Fred enlisted in the United States Marine Corps first working as an artist then, after advanced training, served in Vietnam and rose to the rank of Sargent. During his service he was wounded and awarded several medals including the Purple Heart. Fred was honorably discharged in February 1970.
Fred worked fulltime at a wood mill while earning his Associate of Science in Welding Technology at LCC. During this time he become a father figure to Dwayne Kelso.
Fred and friend John Pagter started Iron Works Unlimited, Inc. which he operated for 35 years. His craftsmanship and attention to detail were second to none.
Fred met the love of his life Julia, they married February 28, 1981 and have 3 daughters. His success in both his business and marriage allowed him the freedom to travel around the United States with his family for 10 months. He always said this was the happiest time of his life.
Fred is survived by his wife Julia, Michelle (Jeffreys), Tyler, Amber, Katie, Thomas, Charlene (Johnson), Chris, Lucia, Ezra, Alexandria, Lilliana, Janeane (McClure) William, David, Robert and Sara.
Fred was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church & The American Legion Post #83.
Graveside Services to be held
November 6, 2020 at 1:30
Mt. Vernon Cemetery 5674 Mt Vernon Rd, Springfield, OR 97478
