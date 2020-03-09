|
|
Fred Eugene Carlson
7/9/1949 - 2/4/2020
Fred Eugene Carlson, of Eugene, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 at the age of 70. Fred is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly; his son Benjamin, his wife Carin, and their two daughters Laurel and Melanie; Fred's daughter, Lindsey Kirkpatrick, her husband Andrew, and their son Callan; Fred's sister, Lyla West, of Minnesota; and his brother Gary and his wife Alice, of Corvallis.
Fred was born July 9, 1949 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Lyle Carlson and Barbara (Mathews) Carlson. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with degrees in Wildlife Biology and Wood Science. Fred also served in the Marine Corps Reserves before moving to Idaho, where he met his wife, Beverly, a teacher. They were married February 5, 1977 in Everett, Washington. The couple moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, where they welcomed their son, Benjamin in 1981. Fred worked in the wood products industry for Potlatch Industries and Hexion Specialty Chemicals for the entirety of his career. In 1982, the family moved to Britt, Minnesota, where they welcomed their daughter, Lindsey in 1983. The family again relocated to Eugene, Oregon in 1987, where Fred lived and worked until his death.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman, growing up in Northern Minnesota fishing, canoeing, camping, hunting, and backpacking. Fred never lost his love of the outdoors, even when dementia began to take over his brain. Living in Eugene, tennis became a new hobby of Fred's and he enjoyed playing with his crew. Woodworking was a fun hobby that Fred participated in, and he loved puttering in his shop, fixing and creating new items for his family to enjoy. Fred also enjoyed spending his time reading, listening to audiobooks, completing a good crossword puzzle, and traveling with his family. Kayaking became a real joy for Fred and he enjoyed packing up his and Bev's kayaks for a trip to the high lakes on Century Drive. Fred had a sparkling wit and dearly loved playing pranks and practical jokes, as well as telling some truly awful "dad jokes". Fred was well-known for his deep loyalty and love, especially for his family. He will be sorely missed by all of his family, friends, and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Fred on March 28. Please contact the family for details.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020