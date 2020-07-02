Fred Hewitt
July 2nd, 1943 - June 26th, 2020
Fred Alan Hewitt (76) was born July 2nd, 1943 in Eugene, Oregon. He peacefully passed away on June 26th, 2020.
Fred is preceded in death by his wife Frieda and brothers Lee, Jon and Don.
Fred is survived by his brother, Dennis Hewitt of Albany. Fred had a large family of children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.
Fred was an avid Oregon Ducks fan and a proud member of the Daisy Ducks. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him and were able to share in a smile and laugh.
