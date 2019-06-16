|
Fred, a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, passed
Fred R. Austin
April 30, 1940 - May 24, 2019
"I rest in the grace
of the world and am free."
away peacefully with his family at his bedside at Pete Moore Hospice House.
A beloved family man, his family was most important to him. He is survived by
wife Sandra Austin, daughter Shannon Austin and husband Rick Robertson, son
Erich Austin and partner Tanya Loucks , daughter Anna Austin and four grandsons;
Cory, Nick, Marley and Koa and many nieces and nephews. His parents Vera and
Fred Austin, brother Richard Austin and sister Karen Stutheit preceded him in
death.
He was born in Portland Oregon and graduated from Franklin High School. Soon
after graduation he joined the Air Force and became a radar technician on B52's
on March Airforce Base. His off hours, he often recalled, were spent in the surf
on California Beaches. After 4 years in the service he moved back to Portland, met
his wife Sandra Sabin, enrolled in college and graduated from Portland State
University with a BA in Political Science.
After moving to Eugene for graduate school the family stayed on in Eugene. He
was a jack of all trades, school teacher, social worker, and carpenter. He is best
known for operating for about 20 years, along with his business partner Max
Baker two Eugene bookstores, Son of Koobdooga and Market Place Bookstore.
After selling the bookstore at 50 he went back to college for some business
classes and became a CPA, worked for private firms and the City of Eugene from
which he retired in 2000.
Sandra and Fred were two of the founding members of Friends of Hendricks Park.
Fred was the treasurer for several years. He donated many hours to the
organization as treasurer as well as working on forest restoration many Saturdays.
He was a man of many passions. Apart from Rocky Road Ice Cream from Prince
Pucklers, he also had a passion for books, literature, science, astronomy, music,
good food, birding, camping, fishing and the great outdoors. He held season
tickets for many years to U of O track and field, basketball and football. He
treasured walking at Mt. Pisgah. His last walk was in April a short time before his
hospitalization in which he reminisced about his family. He had a wonderful
family of Eugene friends that he treasured and had many happy moments with
them. He truly enjoyed life.
He will be remembered as a man with a deep laugh and smile…
A celebration of Fred's life will be held Sunday June 30, from 3pm to 5pm at Rye
Restaurant in Eugene.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Friends of Hendricks Park or Alzheimer's
Disease Research.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019