|
|
Fred Simmons
8/19/42 - 8/24/19
Frederic B Simmons, former Springfield City Councilor, died August 24 at age 77 from natural causes. Born in Eugene, Fred attended Springfield High ('60) and served 3 yrs in the Army including ~2 yrs in the 101st Airborne. He went on to complete his BA from Brooks Institute of Photography. Fred was married and divorced three times and leaves behind 4 children.
Fred Simmons' dedication to the Springfield community spanned 27 years. Described by friends and colleagues as a "rabble-rouser" and frequent contrarian, he served his first of three terms on the city council starting in '83. Fred also served on many other task forces to support downtown renewal, education, health care, the environment, police and library. At his retirement party in 2010, Mayor Christine Lundberg praised his relentless commitment to Springfield — and his penchant for discussing the details in detail.
He enjoyed a wide range of careers and hobbies with many loving friends and neighbors. His career included roles such as bus driver for LTC, photographer, insurance adjuster and even dog catcher. He enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, survival prepping and even hosted a community television show. He loved his old jeep and was seen all over town in his VW beetles.
He belonged to several gun clubs, was an avid gun collector and NRA firearms instructor. He fulfilled a lifelong wish, taking a trip to Serbia to shoot historic weapons including a 40mm anti-aircraft gun.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Springfield City Hall in the city council chamber on Saturday, November 16 at 10:00 am. For more information please contact his oldest daughter, Michelle, at (415) 218-4918.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, 2019