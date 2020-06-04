Fred W. Holcomb
November 2, 1919 - March 28, 2020
Fred W. Holcomb, Jr. (Jack) was born Nov. 2, 1919 in Woodburn, Oregon and died Mar 28, 2020 in Eugene, Oregon at the age of 100.
He was born to Fred W. Holcomb and Mable "Happy" Holcomb, who preceded him in death. He had one brother, Dr. Robert Holcomb of Corvallis, Oregon, who passed away in 2015.
Jack completed grade school in Woodburn and high school in Philomath. He attended Oregon State University and University of Oregon and graduated from the U of O with a degree in accounting in 1941. He Attended the US Navy Post Graduate School in Monterey, California in 1948 and the British War College in the 1950s while serving in the US Navy.
Jack worked his entire life, starting as delivering the Oregonian newspaper in the 1920s and 1930s, serving in the US Navy for over twenty years, and engaging in numerous financial and entrepreneurial business in the last fifty years of his life.
Jack joined the US Navy and was commissioned as an Ensign in July 1941 and served for twenty-two years in worldwide locations until retiring as a Commander in 1962. His assignments included flight instrument instructor, fighter pilot, gunnery instructor, transport pilot, squadron commander, air officer, and personal pilot for the Chief of Naval Operations and the Secretary of the Navy. He flew almost every type of plane in the Navy during his service. Commander Holcomb concluded his US Navy career as a nuclear weapons officer supporting operations in the Far East in the early 1960s. Jack served with distinction and was recognized for his service with two Distinguished Flying Crosses and his ship, the aircraft carrier USS Petrof Bay (CVE-80), was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation during World War Two for the Battle of Leyte Gulf, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa.
In 1962 Jack retired from the US Navy and moved with his family to Eugene, Oregon. Jack transitioned to civilian life by observing how Mr. Miles McKay conducted business operations and relationships for a year. Jack said this was one of the best years of his life. Jack, in partnership with his brother, Bob, started their first business endeavors with the building and ownership of a skating rink, a mobile home park and a pizza parlor by the name of Abby's. He expanded his businesses by starting a premium financing company in 1963 which operated in several western states for 50 years. Jack also was one of six Eugene businessmen who started Pacific Continental Bank in 1972 and served as director, President, and Board Chairman over 25 years. Jack was selected as a member of the Oregon Bankers Hall of Fame in 1998. Jack coupled his love of flying, business acuity, and service to community by starting the Oregon Air and Space Museum in 1991.
Jack's diverse business contributions and relationships defined how he lived – making the most of every opportunity, moment, and relationship. His thirst for learning, experiencing, and knowing drove him to always do things well. Jack enjoyed flying, traveling, playing golf and family events. He was a member of Shadow Hills Country Club, the Eugene Executive Association, and several community organizations for decades.
Jack married Betty Davis in 1942 in Roseburg, Oregon and celebrated 72 years of marriage as Betty preceded Jack in death in 2014. They enjoyed decades of worldwide travel, visiting the Oregon Coast, celebrating family and calling Eugene, home.
Jack is survived by his two sons, Michael Holcomb (Nancy) and Gary Holcomb; five grandchildren, Jennifer Chalmers (Mike), Kristen VanBreemen, Emily Holcomb, Grant Holcomb (Justina), and Andrew Holcomb; five great-grandchildren, Jackson Chalmers, Marilee Chalmers, Mimi VanBreemen, Jonah VanBreemen, and Max Holcomb.
Jack will be laid to rest next to Betty at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon on a date to be determined.
