Freddie Standeford
07/29/1942 - 03/15/2020
Freddie Lee Standeford passed away suddenly on March 15, 2020 due to complications from heart surgery.
He was born on the Gent Place in Vernon County Missouri to Charles Tony and Gladys Mae Standeford. He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Veneta Oregon in 1946. He attended Veneta Elementary School where he made life long friends. He graduated from Elmira High School in 1960.
Fred joined the Navy in September of 1960. He was stationed aboard the USS Shields patrolling the Formosa Straights which he was very proud of and enjoyed spending time in Subic Bay the Phillipines. He was a Store Keeper 2nd Class in Bremerton Washington until his discharge in 1964.
Fred married Karen Cogill in 1963 and they had two children. They later divorced.
He worked at International Paper for over 15 years. Starting as a core feeder he finished as a plywood supervisor(green hat). When I.P. closed he began working at Goodwill Industries of Lane County as an Operations Director in 1982 until he retired from a job he really loved in 2002.
Fred married his best friend and golfing buddy Melody A. Fulk in April 1985. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, playing golf with friends,family, and of course Melody. He was an extreme fan of all U of O sports. He spent many seasons cheering on the Ducks at Autzen Stadium and bowl games. He was a die hard fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.
Fred kept his friends and loved ones close to his heart. Once a friend always a friend.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, son Stevie, sister Ruby Hodgin, brother George, and sister in law Lorraine Standeford. He is survived by his wife, brother Charles, son Preston, daughter in law Kim, three beautiful grand kids, Liam, Ella, and Kayden, and many nieces and nephews.
Fred was a one in a million husband, father, brother, and friend. He touched the hearts and lives of many. He will be missed more than words can express, there will be an empty place in many hearts.
Fred requested no services be held.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020