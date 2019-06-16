Home

Fred Shepard was born in Bronxville, New York in 1929. He and his older sister, Martha, were raised in Connecticut during the Great Depression. Throughout high school and college, Fred spent his summers driving tractor on his uncle's farm in Delaware. After graduating from Yale with a degree in Anthropology, Fred followed his sister to California where he worked on a U.S. Forest Service crew for a couple of years. During the 1950s and 1960s he lived in San Francisco, working in the financial sector. He travelled frequently to Mexico where he painted large-canvas oils of urban and mountain scenery. In 1969 Fred married the love of his life, Gloria Heather Walker, and they lived together in Marin County with their beloved dogs for 30 years. Twenty years ago they moved to Eugene, Oregon to be closer to family members.

Fred found wonder and sustenance in all aspects of the natural world. He was an avid hiker, photographer, reader, and writer of haiku. He died in May 2019. He is survived by his wife, their dog Brindi, cousins, a nephew and three nieces.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019
