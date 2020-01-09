|
|
Frederick Arnold
09/27/1939 - 12/16/2019
Frederick Henry Arnold, born September 27 of 1939 in Hammond, Indiana, grew up in Crown Point, Indiana. He is the youngest of three children. His parents, Richard Arnold Sr. and Elsie Arnold, and siblings, Richard Arnold Jr. and Barbara Auble, have already passed on. After high school he entered military service. In the Air Force a newly assigned desk clerk caught his eye. He arranged an excuse to meet her, Sharla Slauter. They married. She joined him while he was stationed in Japan as an Airman First Class with duties as an airplane mechanic. While in Japan he and Sharla had three children, Lisa, Lynn & Lynda. After his tour of duty they settled in Eugene, Oregon where Sharla's family resides. He is survived by his children, Lisa St. Clair and Lynn Arnold. Lynda Arnold passed unexpectedly in 2007. Four grandchildren, Johnathan, Amber, Aarika and Marcus, as well as four great-grandchildren, Kodie, Akiraa, Anthony and Jack, have known his love and commitment to family. He held his wife's hand as she passed away from cancer and survived her by only 2-1/2 days. He passed Monday, December 16th of 2019. He expressed the desire to have his ashes co-mingled with his beloved wife of almost 59 years. His ashes will be distributed per the wishes of the grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020