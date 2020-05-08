Home

Frederick Bierlmaier


1944 - 2020
Frederick Bierlmaier Obituary
Frederick Bierlmaier
May 4, 1944 - May 4, 2020
Frederick Bierlmaier, 76, of Springfield Oregon passed away on May 4, 2020. Fred was born in New Jersey on May 4, 1944 to August and Helen(Gaal). The family later moved to Vermont where Fred and his brother Hans grew up. He was a graduate of the University of Vermont. In the 1970's Fred moved to Oregon and started his life long career with OSU. He spent the next 35 years in Forest Research and Conservation.
Fred loved being outdoors. Camping, hiking and skiing being some of his favorite activities as well as photography. He was active and full of life. He will be dearly missed.
Fred is survived by his daughter Molly Bierlmaier of Portland, Oregon and his brother Hans Bierlmaier of Bogota, Columbia. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Musgrove Family Mortuaries. Please visit musgroves.com to sign the online guestbook and share your stories with the family.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 17, 2020
