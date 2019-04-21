|
|
Rick passed away on April 9, 2019 from bone cancer with his family by his side. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on 9/4/43 to Forrest and Louise Rhoads.
Frederick "Rick" Rhoads
September 3, 1943 -
April 9, 2019
He enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, gardening, photography, and his favorite genealogy. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and the Pentagon while achieving rank of Staff Sergeant.
Rick worked for various office hardware and software companies since 1970 in sales, computer store management and technical support with retiring from Symantec after working almost 17 years in 2012.
He is survived by Vickie, his wife of 35 years, stepson Ken Arnold, adopted granddaughter Ashley Arnold, 5 great-grandchildren William, Katrina, Jade, Viktor, Jacque all of Eugene, brother Bob Rhoads of Indianapolis, IN, sister Julie Fudge of Bakersfield, CA. He is preceded in death by his stepdaughter Katrina Arnold.
