Fredric Roy Farrow


Fredric Roy Farrow Obituary


Fredric Roy Farrow
1943 - 2019

Fredric Roy Farrow of Eugene passed away at home on May 3, 2019.

Mr. Farrow is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shelley & Greg Olsen of Cottage Grove, OR., one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan & Angela Farrow of Walla Walla, WA.; four grandchildren, Lacey Wright, Erin Olsen, Clay & Megan Farrow; two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Chloe Wright.

Services in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 10, 2019
