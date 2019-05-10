|
Fredric Roy Farrow of Eugene passed away at home on May 3, 2019.
Fredric Roy Farrow
1943 - 2019
Mr. Farrow is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Shelley & Greg Olsen of Cottage Grove, OR., one son and daughter-in-law, Ryan & Angela Farrow of Walla Walla, WA.; four grandchildren, Lacey Wright, Erin Olsen, Clay & Megan Farrow; two great grandchildren, Wyatt and Chloe Wright.
