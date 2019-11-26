|
Fred Stauffer Jr
06/20/1942 - 11/13/2019
Fredrick Michael Stauffer of Creswell, OR, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from complications of diabetes and heart failure. He was 77 years old.
Fred was born in Inglewood, California, minutes before his identical twin brother Bill, on June 20, 1942 to Fredrick and Beatrice Stauffer. He spent most of his childhood in Westchester, California, and graduated from Westchester High School in 1961. After graduating, Fred joined the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. He married Arlene Dobucki and they had two children – Roxanne Rae Formby and Fredrick John Stauffer III. Fred worked as a toolmaker for Northrop, and a quality control manager for McCullough Chainsaw. Fred and Arlene divorced in 1981, and he and son Fred moved to Creswell. Fred worked for the Creswell School District as the Grounds Director, retired at age 50, and began to grow his mission for God. He handcrafted IXOYE Christian fish and crosses and began to salt the earth with a message of hope in Christ. On Friday, November 7, 2019, Fred gave away his last cross.
He is survived by his daughter Roxanne, son Fred and daughter-in-law Meg, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Join us for a Celebration of Fred's Life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11am-3pm. 82885 Florence Avenue, Creswell, OR 97426
