Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andreason's Cremation & Burial Service Inc
320 N 6Th St
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 485-6659
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Stauffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Stauffer Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick Stauffer Jr. Obituary
Fred Stauffer Jr
06/20/1942 - 11/13/2019
Fredrick Michael Stauffer of Creswell, OR, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from complications of diabetes and heart failure. He was 77 years old.
Fred was born in Inglewood, California, minutes before his identical twin brother Bill, on June 20, 1942 to Fredrick and Beatrice Stauffer. He spent most of his childhood in Westchester, California, and graduated from Westchester High School in 1961. After graduating, Fred joined the United States Air Force and was Honorably Discharged. He married Arlene Dobucki and they had two children – Roxanne Rae Formby and Fredrick John Stauffer III. Fred worked as a toolmaker for Northrop, and a quality control manager for McCullough Chainsaw. Fred and Arlene divorced in 1981, and he and son Fred moved to Creswell. Fred worked for the Creswell School District as the Grounds Director, retired at age 50, and began to grow his mission for God. He handcrafted IXOYE Christian fish and crosses and began to salt the earth with a message of hope in Christ. On Friday, November 7, 2019, Fred gave away his last cross.
He is survived by his daughter Roxanne, son Fred and daughter-in-law Meg, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Join us for a Celebration of Fred's Life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11am-3pm. 82885 Florence Avenue, Creswell, OR 97426
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

logo

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -