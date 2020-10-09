Freeman Rowe Jr
9/28/1930 - 10/7/2020
Freeman Rowe Jr was 90 years old; born in Hillsboro, Oregon. Freeman succumbed to Parkinson's Disease on October 7, 2020.
Freeman was a retired teacher who touched many lives in his 90 years. His family, friends, and students are grateful to have known this extraordinary human being.
Early in his career, he taught Math, English, and Science at Toledo High School. Later he taught Mycology classes at Lane Community College.
He made yearly trips to Baja, California, where his many friends called him Hombre Libre (Free Man).
The Gourd Patch was a booth he ran at the weekly Eugene Farmers Market. He sold organic fruits and vegetables he raised on a farm in Springfield. He also hiked coastal forests to collect wild mushrooms and huckleberries to sell.
From time to time, Freeman was called upon as an expert witness in court cases to identify mushroom species and their toxicity.
In 1981, he and his students started the wildflower and mushroom shows at the Mt. Pisgah Arboretum. The annual Spring and Fall shows draw thousands of attendees from around the country.
Freeman was a champion for the education and preservation of our natural areas. He knew that as a society we will perish without diversity.
He will be missed.
His family is respecting his wishes that there be no funeral or service for him after his death and we hope the community he knew and loved so well will do the same.
