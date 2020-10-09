1/1
Freeman Rowe Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freeman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freeman Rowe Jr
9/28/1930 - 10/7/2020
Freeman Rowe Jr was 90 years old; born in Hillsboro, Oregon. Freeman succumbed to Parkinson's Disease on October 7, 2020.
Freeman was a retired teacher who touched many lives in his 90 years. His family, friends, and students are grateful to have known this extraordinary human being.
Early in his career, he taught Math, English, and Science at Toledo High School. Later he taught Mycology classes at Lane Community College.
He made yearly trips to Baja, California, where his many friends called him Hombre Libre (Free Man).
The Gourd Patch was a booth he ran at the weekly Eugene Farmers Market. He sold organic fruits and vegetables he raised on a farm in Springfield. He also hiked coastal forests to collect wild mushrooms and huckleberries to sell.
From time to time, Freeman was called upon as an expert witness in court cases to identify mushroom species and their toxicity.
In 1981, he and his students started the wildflower and mushroom shows at the Mt. Pisgah Arboretum. The annual Spring and Fall shows draw thousands of attendees from around the country.
Freeman was a champion for the education and preservation of our natural areas. He knew that as a society we will perish without diversity.
He will be missed.
His family is respecting his wishes that there be no funeral or service for him after his death and we hope the community he knew and loved so well will do the same.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Major Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved