Frosinia "Froso" Drakatos
10/27/1931 - 1/27/2020
Also known as Frosty, Froso was born in Marshfield (Coos Bay), Oregon. She passed away in Eugene of cancer at the age of 88.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son Mikey who died overseas in the U.S. military. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Dring and sons, Joe Drakatos (Anna) and Pete Drakatos (Katharine). She is also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 10:00am at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Eugene. A graveyard burial service will be held the same day at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay, Oregon at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church at 202 Hillview Lane #1, Eugene, OR 97408.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020