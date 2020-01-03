|
Dr. G. Timothy Scott
2/7/1942 - 11/27/2019
Dr. G. Timothy Scott, PhD, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Riverbend Hospital in Eugene, Oregon.
A talented and well known bioenergetic psychotherapist, Dr. Scott was born on February 7, 1942 in Boise, Idaho. Before becoming a psychologist, Dr. Scott obtained a B.S. in Accounting from Oregon State University and worked as an auditor for Boise Cascade for a number of years. Determining his true calling lay in a different direction, he returned to school, earning a Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Oregon in 1979. Dr. Scott loved his work with his patients and was dedicated to helping them address life's most challenging problems. Unfailingly dedicated to his practice, he deeply admired the courage patients display during the psychotherapeutic journey.
Known as Tim in his personal life, he was at home with people from all walks of life. His many friends will long remember his warmth, contagious sense of humor, and the sage advice he generously shared. Tim loved children and animals, and especially his dog, Simon. He loved music, poetry, old movies, fine wine, cigars, and whiskey. He gave generously of his time and money to many causes, including The Shedd and the Eugene Table Tennis Club's program for under privileged children. As a young man he played baseball as a minor league catcher and was a lifelong avid fan of the L.A. Dodgers.
