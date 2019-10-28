|
Gabrielle Helen Foltz
04/09/1938 - 10/22/2019
Gabrielle Helen Foltz, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 at Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, OR. She was born April 9th, 1938 in Pasadena, CA to Loraine Berenice Stratford and Carlton Oscar Grover. She loved to ride horses when she was younger, and was an accomplished ballerina and pianist. She graduated from Chaffey Junior College in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with a Journalism degree in 1958. She became the first female appointed Managing Editor at the Desert Dispatch in Barstow, CA …and earned an esteemed listing in "Who's Who of Women" in 1967. She met William Walter Foltz Sr. in Klamath Falls, OR. They married on August 8th, 1971, and were married 48 years. She was an avid gardener, who proudly earned a master's gardener certificate, and loved landscaping and collecting yard art…frogs and hummingbirds were her favorite. She and Bill enjoyed daily walks, camping, watching old movies and going out to dinner. They attended St. Matthews Episcopal Church on River Rd. in Eugene where she was instrumental in growing, cutting, and arranging the beautiful altar flowers. She was also a talented singer and director for Sweet Adelines, where she won many awards for group and Quartet performances. Gabrielle was survived by her husband, Bill Foltz, and 8 children: William Walter Jr., Daniel Emmett, Allison Renee, Aaron William, Richard Glen, Leslie Bernice, Adam Carlton, and Gabriella Lea. She also was survived by her sister, Pollianne Michelle Grover, and her brother, Jerry Carlton Grover. Additionally, Gabrielle had 26 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . The family will be hosting a memorial on Friday, November 1st, 2019.
