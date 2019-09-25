|
Gale A. Hansen
September 23, 1929 - September 21,2019
Gale Hansen, passed away in Eugene, September 21st, 2 days before her 90th birthday. She was born in Corinth, North Dakota. Gale married LeRoy A. Hansen in 1949. LeRoy passed away in August of 1993. Both Gale and LeRoy grew up in Wildrose, North Dakota.
Gale is survived by her children, Patti and her spouse Holly and granddog Pawnee of Eugene; Joni and her husband Kenny of Sandy, Utah; Bob and his wife Susan of Fresno, California; Grandson Ryan and his wife Bernadette and great grandchildren Olivia and Luke of Carmel, California; Granddaughter Shannon and her fiancé Manish of Brooklyn, New York. There are numerous nephews and nieces as well.
Gale and LeRoy lived in Creswell, Oregon for 20 years before moving to California. Gale married Burton Nelson a few years later after LeRoy's death. Burt is 96 years old and is currently in assisted living in Hemet, California. Due to her health, Gale moved back to Eugene 2 years ago to be with her family. She lived with Patti and Holly for 6 months, then a year and a half at The Springs at Greer Garden memory care. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness and beautiful smile. She loved Oregon and her Oregon Ducks.
The family extends sincere appreciation to the health care professionals and staff at The Springs memory care facility. We know how much they all loved and respected her. Gale was able to pass in her own apartment with family present, thanks to Cascade Health Hospice Care and the Springs.
A family graveside service will be held October 1st at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Gale will be buried next to LeRoy...Together Forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Cascade Health Hospice Care.
"Que Sera, Sera Whatever will be, will be. The future's not ours to see...Que Sera, Sera"
