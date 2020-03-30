|
Garnet Harris
9/27/1932 - 3/8/2020
Garnet William Harris was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan Canada to Les and Lilly Harris on September 27, 1932. He passed away March 8, 2020 at Peace Health Hospital surrounded by family. Garnet is survived by his loving wife Fay Harris of Eugene, his 3 children; Steve Harris(Wife Lynda) of Eugene, Wendy Worstell(Husband John) of Springfield, and Randy Harris(Wife Terri) of Canby. Garnet is also survived by his brother Ken Harris, sister Olive Deeton(Husband Dave) of Canada. Garnet also had 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Garnet worked as a CPA both in Canada and the USA. He enjoyed spending time with his family, taking long walks with his dog Tux, playing cards and socializing with everyone he met. He was loved by all. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020