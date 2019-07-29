|
|
Garold 'Dean' Workman
12/30/1932 - 07/23/2019
Garold 'Dean' Workman was born on December 30, 1932 in Picher, Oklahoma to Clyde Workman and Mable Duede Workman. He was the oldest of five children. Dean passed away on July 23, 2019 from Alzheimer's Disease complicated by Pneumonia and a stroke. He was 86 years old.
Dean lived in Oklahoma until the age of 12. His family moved across the country to Goshen, Oregon in 1944. The family later moved to Creswell, Oregon where he graduated. He was a Letterman athlete playing basketball, football, and track throughout high school. Dean held track records in the 440 and 880 yard dash for many years. He went to the State Championship for Track his Junior Year of High School and took 2nd place in both races. He went back his Senior Year and took 1st Place for both races. He was inducted into the Creswell Hall of Fame for all sports and having held school records for several decades.
Dean worked on the building of Lookout Point Dam in Lowell, Oregon after graduation from High School until he was drafted into the Army and sent to Japan during the Korean War. After he was discharged from the Army, he returned to Creswell to marry his sweetheart Darlene Bates. They were married on March 3, 1956 and recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. Dean was a wonderful husband and father. Everyone liked Dean's easy going personality.
Dean retired from Weyerhaeuser Pulp and Paper Company in Springfield, Oregon after 35 years of employment. He started working in the laminator and then worked as the crane operator.
After retirement, the family farm in Creswell was sold and they moved to Springfield/Eugene area and bought a 5th Wheel to travel around the country. Winters were spent snow birding in Yuma, Arizona for 16 years.
Dean is survived by his wife Darlene of Eugene; son Rick (Jessie) Workman of Eugene; daughter Teresa (Kirk) Mauser of Eugene; 4 grandchildren Bradly Workman of Klamath Falls; Brianne Mauser Roseberry of Springfield; Celese Mauser of Eugene; Walter Workman of Eugene. 2 great grandchildren Alexa Roseberry of Springfield and Bentley Mauser of Eugene. He is also survived by a sister Darla (Bob) Thomas of Salem; brother Gary Workman of Junction City and brother Terry Workman of Billings, Montana.
Dean is preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Mable Workman; infant daughter Wendy Sue Workman; brother Bob Workman.
Per his wishes, no funeral will be held. Burial will be in Creswell Pioneer Cemetary, Creswell, Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 29 to July 30, 2019