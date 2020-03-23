Home

Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel
123 South 7th Street
Cottage Grove, OR 97424
(541) 942-0185
Gary A. Kelly


1943 - 2020
Gary A. Kelly Obituary
Gary A. Kelly
01/03/1943 - 03/17/2020
Gary Allen Kelly, 77, of Cottage Grove, OR passed on March 17, 2020. He was born on January 3, 1943 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to parents Wilford and Ida (Hollinger) Kelly. Gary completed high school and attended college for two years studying police science. He served in the United States Army at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Gary moved to Cottage Grove in 1970 and married Beverly Martin on February 14, 1976 in Walker, OR. Gary performed police work and was a driller and blaster for Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company. He enjoyed fishing and football. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Beverly Kelly, Cottage Grove, OR; brother, Ron Kelly, Ellinwood, KS. Private interment at Fir Grove Cemetery, Cottage Grove. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Humane Society, PO Box 61, Cottage Grove, OR 97424. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
