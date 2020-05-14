|
Gary Aaron Calder
4/20/1947 - 5/11/2020
Gary Aaron Calder, 73, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 at Aspen Ridge Hospice in Bend, Oregon. Gary was born April 20, 1947 in Norfolk Virginia to Helen and Leo Calder.
He spent his formative years in Eugene, Oregon where he met many life long friends.
He attended Chico State University where he obtained a BSc in Marketing. Gary's career in wholesale lumber spanned almost 40 years in the U.S. and Canada.
He had great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing and great affection for his several Labrador retrievers. The last of whom was his beloved, Penny.
Special thanks to friends Rod and Kathy Bourdage, Alex Hanson,Tom and Sue Bourdage, and Bend Senior Care Management, especially Cassie, his friend and advocate.
Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so to the .
Arrangements by Lane Memorial Funeral Home in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 14 to May 17, 2020