|
|
Gary Ausmus
August 25, 1948 - December 13,2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Eugene Ausmus, a Vietnam Vet, announces his passing on Friday December 13, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Joyce and children David, Aaron and Kimiko. Gary will be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, by his sisters Lynda & Rachelle, and brothers Randy & Clayton.
A Celebration of life in memory of Gary will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Major Family Funeral Home 112 North A Street Springfield. Memorial donations in Gary's memory can be made to s. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
