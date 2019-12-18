Home

Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 746-9667
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Major Family Funeral Home
112 N. A Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Gary Ausmus


1948 - 2019
Gary Ausmus Obituary
Gary Ausmus
August 25, 1948 - December 13,2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Gary Eugene Ausmus, a Vietnam Vet, announces his passing on Friday December 13, 2019 at the age of 71 years. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 48 years, Joyce and children David, Aaron and Kimiko. Gary will be fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, by his sisters Lynda & Rachelle, and brothers Randy & Clayton.
A Celebration of life in memory of Gary will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Major Family Funeral Home 112 North A Street Springfield. Memorial donations in Gary's memory can be made to s. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
