Gary Briggs
1937 - 2020
Gary was born in Eugene and lived in Springfield. He was born to Percy Vernon and Doris May (Chase) Briggs; he had a brother, Lary Lyle and a sister Bonnie Jo (Morgan) all of whom preceded him in death. His parents, his siblings and he built the house that the family lived in.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves in 1954 and graduated from Springfield High School in 1955. He was honorably discharged from the Marines and immediately joined the US Air Force where he served in Okinawa, Japan, and was certified as an Air Traffic Controller. He helped save a distressed F3H 1-person airplane and received a certificate of exemplary service and a good conduct medal. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force and then went into the reserves until 1962.
At his childhood home, he married the love of his life, Sandy (Baker) on December 1, 1961. Sandy preceded him in death in 1997 at the age of 54. He and Sandy had three children; he is preceded in death by Doy, and is survived by daughters Anita and Stacie, son-in-law, John Gates and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Thompson. He has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was always very industrious, starting out helping his grandpa Chase in the woods building donkey sleds and working summers picking beans and strawberries. During high school he set pins at the local bowling alley in Springfield and pumped gas at a service station. After serving his country he started a long career in the timber industry. He took on various roles in lumber mills including the green chain, working on the pond and lathe operator. Everybody he worked with called him Herc, short for Hercules. He retired from Rosboro Lumber Company after working for them for 35 years. During some of those years the mill had rough times and he found other ways to provide for his family – picking and selling ferns and chanterelle mushrooms, peeling chittum, fishing, hunting and growing food in his garden. During his later years, he enjoyed his family and friends visiting him. He would recount stories from his childhood and the military, rattle off movie trivia, and most importantly, study the Bible with them.
He was a man who loved his family fiercely and instilled strong values in them. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating and gardening. He also enjoyed spirited discussions about political and spiritual matters, watching movies (especially John Wayne or Clint Eastwood), and playing pinochle and cribbage. He made an indelible imprint on family and many friends and will be greatly missed. His family was by his side when he passed away on January, 10, 2020.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at Island Park on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Gary would have preferred a donation to your favorite veterans organization or Pete Moore Hospice House.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020