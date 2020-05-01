|
Gary Broadsword
July 8, 1942 - April 17, 2020
Gary John Broadsword, 77, of Eugene, died on April 17, 2020. He is survived by Janet, his wife of 25 years; daughter, Andrea (Dave) of Bend; son, Curt (Blanka) of Boise; step-children, Lance (BJ) of Boise; Wendy (Jeff) of Springfield; Lisa (Mike) of Bend; brothers, Mike (Brenda) of Eugene and Jeff (Sherrie) of Winston; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gary was born July 8, 1942 in Eugene, Oregon to Lloyd and Gertrude Broadsword. He served in the United States Marine Corp, then later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Oregon. The majority of Gary's professional career was spent working in the insurance industry specializing in Property and Casualty.
Gary was a quiet artisan, talented in all types of woodcraft. He was a history buff, who liked to visit places he had read about. He was known for his ability to retain facts. He was never a contestant on Jeopardy, but he should have been, he would have won! Gary was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Musgrove Family Mortuaries is handling arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 1 to May 3, 2020