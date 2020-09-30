1/1
Gary Eugene Mosley
1955 - 2020
Gary Eugene Mosley
1/31/1955 - 9/22/2020
Gary Eugene Mosley "MOS", 65, of Eugene, OR passed away from Multiple Myeloma, at home on Sept. 22, 2020, his loving wife Cindy of 33 years by his side. He was born in San Diego, to Max and Sandra Mosley Jan 31, 1955. Gary graduated from Sheldon High, Class of 1973, leaving behind a lifetime of good memories. He managed the band ARTIMUS, a Eugene-based Rock & Roll band that performed throughout the state. He was awarded a member of the Honor Society. He excelled in his grades, football & leadership. His sense of humor, easy but driven spirit with focused determination gave value to the commitments he made. In return this created friendships to last a lifetime. Gary was an excellent water skier. He taught all of his friends that went to Lake Shasta for 20 years. His love of classic cars, his favorite being the Mopars, gave him immense joy entering & attending countless events with other enthusiasts. He took great pride in working in the yard. And it showed. He worked at International Paper retiring early after 25 years. Gary is survived by his parents Max & Sandra, brother Dean, a special second mom Sue, and sons, numerous nieces & nephews of whom he adored and they adored him. A celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
September 25, 2020
Gary , you were one of the kindest ,sweet spirited guys I had the privilege to know . Rest In Peace my dear friend ♥
Wendy Welch-Corn
Friend
