|
|
Gary Lee Grace
04/18/1944 - 02/24/2020
Gary was the son of Monta Junior Grace and Eleanora Vina Grace. He grew up in Philomath, Oregon. Gary attended college at Oregon State University in Corvallis and became a high school chemistry and physics teacher. His first teaching position was at Stagg High School in Stockton, CA where he met the love of his life, Shannon Savage. Gary and Shannon were married September 7, 1969. They had two children, Jonathan Dustin and David Michael. In 1983, they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where they raised their family. Gary taught briefly at Springfield High School and finished his career at South Eugene High School. In 1993, they built (along with the help of family and friends) their dream log home in the woods. Many family gatherings and events were held in the log home. Both Dave and Dusty, along with their families, lived with them in their home at one point or another. Gary lived a full and rich life; enjoying camping, hiking, playing the guitar, bowling, wood working, anything that involved a project where he could help others, and spending time with his son David and all five of his grandchildren. In 2018, after 49 years of marriage, Shannon passed away from pancreatic cancer. Just a short eighteen months later, Gary passed away from heart complications. He is survived by his loving son David and David's wife Erin, his grandchildren Lizzie, Matthew, Andrew, Nicholas, and Delilah, and many other family members and dear friends. Gary was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He will forever be missed. A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Condolences and donations may be given to United Way, Gary and Shannon's favorite charity.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020