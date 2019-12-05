|
|
Gary Lee Nicholson
June 28, 1935 - November 26, 2019
Gary Lee Nicholson, 84, passed away peacefully on November 26th with family by his side.
Born in Oberlin, Kansas on June 28th, 1935, Gary moved to Eugene, Oregon at the age of two where he spent the remaining years of his life.
Gary spent most of his life living, breathing, and dreaming about cars. A successful businessman, he spent his professional career working his way up from "lot boy" to owning his own dealership in Newport, Oregon. He was a dedicated and hard working man and taught his children to have work ethic, kind hearts, and to always be thankful for what you have.
In his free time Gary loved traveling with his wife Alice, keeping up on current events, and watching sports. Gary enjoyed a good Duck game and spent many years attending games with his family. He always kept his foot in the door of his business and maintained his love of cars. A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was strong in his faith and frequently served others who needed his help.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother and father, Esther and Earnest "Nick" Nicholson. He is survived by Alice, his wife of 49 years, his son Jeffrey Nicholson and daughter in-law Christi, his daughter Lisa Jarvis and son in-law Daniel, and his 5 grandchildren, Camryn, Macy, Eleanor, Fiona, and Calihan.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 11th, 2:00pm, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3132 River Road, Eugene, OR 97404
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019