Gary Lee Swanson
01/02/1950 - 04/17/2020
Gary Lee Swanson, 70 of Eugene, OR passed-away on April 17, 2020 from pneumonia. Gary was born on January 2, 1950 in Corvallis, OR to parents Donald L. and Alice C. (Sears) Swanson. He graduated from Springfield High School. Gary worked for Goodwill Industries for 25 years and retired in 2015. He enjoyed camping, country music and traveling. His favorite place was the Oregon Coast. Gary was a member of People First an organization that helped people with special needs. Gary is survived by his brother Kenneth R. Swanson of Houston, TX. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM on July 21, 2020 at Sears Cemetery, Cottage Grove, OR. Arrangements in the care of Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel.
