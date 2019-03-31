|
Gary Shannon Meekins, 65, passed away at Pete Moore Hospice Dec. 20, 2018 from ALS. In 1967, Gary moved to Cottage Grove where he lived the rest of his life. Gary loved cars and frequented the Cottage Grove Speedway. He is survived by two brothers, Daryl of Halsey, Or and Wesley of San Diego, and two daughters, Angiee of Eugene and Shannon of Cottage Grove. A celebration of life will be held in Cottage Grove at the Bohemia Park Pavilion from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Anyone who knew Gary is welcome. Food will be potluck so if you wish to eat, please bring a dish to share
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 31, 2019