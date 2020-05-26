|
|
|
Gary Smith
May 28, 1942 - May 13, 2020
Gary Lee Smith of Christmas Valley passed away May 13th at the age of 77 from complications of dementia. Gary was born in 1942 to Wayne & Edith Smith. Gary grew up in Veneta/Elmira and attended Elmira High School. In 1964 he married Karen Brown and they had 2 sons, Dale and Rick.
He owned and operated a cedar shake mill in Veneta for many years with his sons. Upon shutting down his mill, he decided to try his hand at repairing and selling boats and boat motors. He later moved to Christmas Valley and became known as the boat man.
Gary loved working on boats, fishing, camping and hunting with his family.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, of 41 years, his son Dale, brothers Ronald, Clifford and Lester. He is survived by his sister Gloria of South Carolina, Rick(son) and Michele of Elmira, granddaughters, Ashlee(Smith) and Cody Garner of Elmira, Taylor(Smith) and Hernan Torres of Elmira, Cheyanne Smith of Christmas Valley and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Christmas Valley. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 26 to May 28, 2020