Gay Grace Simons Blankenship
1929-2019
Gay Grace Simons Blankenship, ""Mrs. B"", was born on March 6, 1929, in Burlington WA, the fifth in a family of 6 kids, to Alice and Lewis Simons.
Gay was a born musician. She could sing in harmony by the age of 4. She told her family about harmonizing to the tone of the water closet as a child. She and her siblings sang 4-part harmony and quibbled over who was required to sing the ""junk"" parts. Her first musical instrument was a shiny cornet traded for a puppy. Joining the band in 6th grade was a dream come true.
Born 6 months before the U.S. stock market crashed, Gay referred to herself as plugger, an over-achiever and having ""Four F's:"" Fantastic Fury For Frugality. She attended two years of junior college before enrolling in Music Education at Willamette University. There, she paid her way by living and working at the nearby Oregon State School for the Blind. She served coffee at the Capitol Coffee Shop and picked strawberries every summer.
Gay's first teaching assignment was in Harrisburg, Oregon where, for two years, she taught music to 1st through 12th grade, and served as the high school librarian.
In the fall of 1954 Gay took a full-time music-teaching position at Wy'east High School in Hood River. She taught two bands, girls' glee, mixed chorus and music appreciation. It was at Wy'east that Gay met Warren Blankenship, the ""handsome and erudite"" history teacher. She was both touched and impressed, and he, equally so. Gay Simons and Warren Blankenship were married in 1955, marking the beginning of a wonderful 61-year marriage. When she returned from her honeymoon Gay Simons was christened ""Mrs. B"" and the name stuck with her for the rest of her teaching career.
In 1956 and 1957, while Warren taught in the Antelope Valley of California, Gay gave birth to Sherie and Wayne, their first two children. Gay resumed music teaching in 1960, when the family relocated to Junction City. There, ""Mrs. B"" started the Junction City Community Chorus and helped launch the Scandinavian Festival – serving as choir director for more than thirty years. In Junction City, Mrs. B taught beginning band, elementary classroom music, choir and chorus in high school. Gay earned her master's degree in Music Education in 1966 from the University of Oregon, after having her third child, Alice. The 4th child, Marian, was born in 1966 in Mount Pleasant Iowa, where Warren taught history at Iowa Wesleyan College. Gay took a teaching hiatus to raise her four children, until Marian was in kindergarten. At the same time, she began to study the violin, along with 3rd-born Alice in 1969. Even with her busy family of 6, Gay continued studying stringed instruments as much as possible.
In 1971, the Blankenship family returned to Oregon, and Gay worked as a substitute teacher in Eugene district 4J schools, until she was hired full-time in 1973. In her twenty years in district 4J, Mrs. B taught choir, band, string orchestra, and ""explore music."" Mrs. B loved being a traveling music teacher – appearing in as many as five different schools per day. She was mobile, independent and in complete charge of her musical destiny. From 1990-1993, Gay rallied the community in a series of fundraising concerts to save district-wide school music programs that were being cut.
Mrs. B was an eternal optimist and she walked her talk (""Hope is our greatest ally!""). She was selfless in her service to others (""Service is the rent we pay for living!""). She personified gratitude. Annual highlights of her teaching career included the UNICEF Benefit Concerts that she produced at Kennedy, Jefferson and Spencer Butte Middle Schools. Also memorable were Mrs B's performances of ""Fiddlers on a Flatbed"" truck during Eugene Celebration parades.
Gay's own children didn't trick or treat for candy – they trick or treated for UNICEF. During Christmas, the 6 Blankenships caroled door-to-door in 4-part harmony.
Mrs. B loved variety and unusual challenges. After retiring, she not only volunteered in public schools, and took Spanish classes at the University of Oregon, but she picked up a $40 trombone at a sidewalk sale and joined the One More Time Around Marching Band. After 7 seasons, she continued with the New Horizons Band, playing the trombone and timpani. She played violin and viola with the Eugene Community Orchestra for over 40 years. She cherished playing in amateur string quartets, and stayed active with chamber music buddies into her late 80's. Mrs. B could be seen all over town carrying her viola, riding the city bus, going from rehearsal to rehearsal.
Gay's personal legacy is her unique sincerity and passion for doing. She had more energy in her pinky than some will have for over half their life. Born a tough farm girl during the Great Depression, she valued every little thing. She loved to learn. She was a woman of action with little time for chit-chat. Sitting seemed to her like a bit of a waste. Beyond her precious music and her beloved family, Gay valued things of substance: humanity, equality, peace on earth, the beauty of the natural world. She went to ""church"" every day, simply in the way she lived life. There is so much more to tell and we hope the memories and stories of her never fade.
Gay Grace Simons Blankenship passed away in her daughter's home on April 24th. She was preceded by her husband Warren. Mrs. B was, and still is, grateful for everything. We feel her, love her, remember her and are so grateful for her. Thank you Mom!
Peace Through Music, Why Not? – Gay Blankenship
Let's send Telemann over to the Taliban, bombs are not the answer, let's try it.
Where words divide, music unites, come on leaders of the world, please buy it.
'Cause children are the answer to the world of tomorrow.
Let's leave them the important things, not scraps of time to borrow.
So, tune up the orchestras and strike up the band!
Let's lift our voices in harmony, to resound through all the land.
The melodies will be strange to some, but music has such power,
that in a modicum of time on all its blessings will shower.
Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven, long after Hildegard von Bingen,
have been extant for centuries, and left humanity singing.
To counter violence with more violence is utter stupid stuff.
Let's lift our voices together and sing, the world has had enough.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDnFoB0JZx8
A Celebration of Life for Gay Grace Simons Blankenship will be held 6pm on Monday, August 12th at the White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Parking will be paid for all guests who need it. There will be live music, food, photos and memories shared. Community music-making in Gay's memory will begin at 5:00pm. Service begins at 6:00pm. Please join us!
Donations may be made to the Gay Blankenship Music Education Fund.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on July 29, 2019