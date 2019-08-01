|
|
|
Gay Grace Blankenship
1929 - 2019
A Celebration of Life for Gay Grace Simons Blankenship will be held
MONDAY, AUG. 12th
at 6:00 PM, at the White Oak Pavilion at Mount Pisgah Arboretum. Parking will be paid for all guests who need it. There will be live music, food, photos and memories shared Community music-making in Gay's memory will begin at 5:00pm. Service begins at 6:00pm. Please join us!
Donations may be made to the Gay Blankenship Music Education Fund.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019