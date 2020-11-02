Gay Hornbeck
March 9 1836 - October 17 2020
Gay Dorsey Hornbeck passed away in Eugene, Oregon on October 17, 2020 after a long illness. Gay was the first of four children born to Virginia Ford and Yandell Dorsey. Gay spent most of her youth around Reno and Lake Tahoe, Nevada before moving to Elmira, Oregon in 1970. Gay was an avid reader, a lover of gardens and flowers, enjoyed a well prepared meal, and above all loved all cats and counted among her friends legions of felines. She is survived by her two sons, David Albares (Crystal) of Eugene, Douglas Larson (Sarah) of Portland, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her Husband George Hornbeck, her parents, siblings, and one child Bret Dorsey Albares. A memorial gathering will be held in the spring of 2021. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to GreenhillHumane Society, 88530 Greenhill Rd. Eugene, OR 97402
