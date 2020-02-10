|
Gayle Krupka
01/01/1944 - 02/01/2020
Gayle Marie Krupka, 76, passed on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born January 1, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, but relocated to Eugene and attended St. Francis High School, where she was voted homecoming queen. She married Edward F. Krupka in 1964, and they had three sons. Gayle enjoyed her flower gardens, birdwatching, and camping. Her large extended family was a particular love of hers. Gayle also loved animals and adopted many strays. Her parents, Emil and Shirley Ewoniuk, preceded her in death but a large family remains. She is survived by her devoted husband Ed; sisters Jeanie (husband Darrell) and Karen; brothers Rick (wife Teresa) and David; sons Jeff (partner Judy), Steve, and Matt (wife Michelle); fantastic in-laws; a few outlaws; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Gayle was also a very proud grandma of McKenzie, Mason, Hunter, Simone, and Bennett. Funeral mass will occur on February 22 at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 1100 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greenhill Animal Shelter.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020