|
|
Gayle Louise Ringsdorf-Jensen On February 23, 2019 Gayle Louise Ringsdorf-Jensen passed away in Portland of cancer. She was the adopted daughter of Marvin E. & Ruby L. (Wicks) Ringsdorf. She is survived by her father, Marvin; brother Dann (Donna) Ringsdorf; Aunt Sharyl (Gary) LaFleur; Uncle Bud (Charlene) Wicks; 2 nephews Schuyler & Sterling Ringsdorf and many other biological siblings, cousins & friends. A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11-1pm at Veneta Alliance Church, 25251 Hunter Road, Veneta, Oregon. Please RSVP to 541-232-6685 if you plan to attend.
July 17, 1959 -
February 23, 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 27, 2019