Gayle Stuart
June 5, 1954 - July 26, 2020
Gayle Lynne Stuart, 66, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, surrounded by family. She was born June 5, 1954 to Otto and Marjorie Janisch and grew up in Disston, Oregon. She graduated from Cottage Grove High School in 1972 and attended Eugene Business College. Gayle married her husband, William "Bill" Stuart June 2nd, 1973, and they had just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.
Gayle was a homemaker and she and Bill raised their children in Springfield. She also worked for Enterprise Parcel Express for 10 years prior to retirement.
Gayle loved spending time in the outdoors, exploring back roads and trails all over Oregon, often accompanied by her dog, Tanner. She was well known for spur-of-the-moment trips that would take her up old forest service and logging roads, searching for the next waterfall or fire lookout. In the mid 1980's, Gayle and Bill bought their property in Central Oregon that would become the favorite spot for the family to spend every summer, eventually building a cozy cabin they enjoyed. Gayle loved spending time with her grandchildren and had a special bond with each one.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Bill, her daughter, Christy (David) Mingo, her son, Kevin (Aviva) Stuart, and her grandchildren, Amanda and Maddy Mingo, and, Cole and Aiden Stuart. Additionally, she is survived by her brothers, Mike Janisch, Patrick Janisch, Scott Janisch, and Keith Janisch.
Gayle was loved immensely and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
