1/1
Gene A. Kronberger
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene A. Kronberger
6/3/1953 - 10/8/2020
Gene A. Kronberger passed away on October 8th, 2020 at The Rawlin Memory Care Facility. Cause of death was complications of Alzheimer's. He was born on June 3 1953 in Eugene, Oregon to Joseph and Anna Kronberger. He grew up in Saginaw, OR later moving to Cottage Grove OR, and finally landing permanently in Creswell, OR. He and his wife, Pam, were high school sweethearts. They were married on February 16th 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Pam, son, Shane (Vannessa), son, Jeff (Carolyn), Granddaughter, Courtney, sisters Sandra and Susan, numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers Gordon and Gary.
Gene worked many years in the timber industry till opening his own business, Oregon Outdoor Productions, doing his dream job as a hunting and fishing guide. He could always spot the big buck or catch the big fish when no one else was catching anything. He also had raced motocross, was an avid bowler, loved picking mushrooms and spending time with his family.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, November 6th at Lane Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5300 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR. A gathering for family and friends will follow at Emerald Valley Resort (the grand ballroom) 83301 Dale Kuni Road Creswell, OR. Food will be catered.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lane Memorial Garden
5300 West 11th
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 343-1684
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lane Memorial Garden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 19, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all the family, a wonderful man, may he rest in peace.
Karen Kobilansky
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved