|
|
Genevieve Clara Fithian
9/30/1928 - 3/13/2020
Genevieve Clara Fithian was born September 30, 1928 in Denver, CO to Karl and Selma Armintrout.
In 1941, the family moved to San Diego, CA. After graduating from High School, Genevieve attended a Comptometer Business School. Upon completion, she was employed by the telephone company and the San Diego Transit system.
She met Clifton Fithian at Gospel meetings in 1949. They were married August 8, 1953 in Yuma, AZ. In 1957, they moved from San Jose, CA to Grants Pass, OR. It was there they raised four children, Gerald, Dale, Marjorie and Barbara. In 1978, they relocated in the Eugene area.
Genevieve made her choice to serve God at the Bakersfield, CA convention at the age of 13. Her life was devoted and faithful in serving God and His way.
She was a devoted homemaker, enjoyed gardening and was especially fond of growing and caring for roses. She, for a number of years, raised and named new roses developed by Jackson and Perkins.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her brother; Leroy Armintrout, sisters; Vivian Everett and Lilian Mayfield. She is survived by her husband; Clifton and four children; Gerald Fithian of Eugene, OR, Dale and Lisa Fithian of Rogue River, OR, Marjorie Jackson of Eugene, OR, Barbara and James Chiles of West Virginia; 3 Grandsons; 3 Granddaughters and 5 Great Grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020