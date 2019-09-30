|
|
Genevieve J White
7/20/36 - 9/22/2019
Genevieve (Geni) White, 83, passed away September 22, 2019 in Portland, OR. She grew up in Pierre, SD, studied nursing at Wheaton College (1957) and was school nurse at Evangel College (1955-1957). She later worked as an ER nurse at Denver General Hospital (1957-1959). While attending Youth for Christ in Denver she met her future husband Robert (Bob) White (1959). She earned a master's in Applied Family and Child Studies from Northern Illinois University (1980). Later she was licensed by the Assembly of God Church to provide family counselling (1985).
During their 60 years together, Geni lived a committed life in Christ, raised four children, traveled around the world six times, lived in Dubai and Turkey several years, survived colon cancer twice, won many Scrabble games, and developed a writing career later in life. She was actively involved in the Oregon Christian Writers group, published seven novels, and generously mentored several writers.
She is survived by her husband Bob White; her children Anne White of Maryland, E Ruth White of Chicago, and Daniel White with his wife Diane of Taiwan; several brothers; nephews and nieces; and an amazing collection of cherished plants and books.
Memorial service to celebrate her life is being held at 2 PM, October 5 at Eugene Faith Center, Eugene, OR. She was born July 20, 1936 in Bertha, Minnesota under the maiden name of Iverson. She was preceded in death by her son David White.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oregon Christian Writers: https://oregonchristianwriters.org/donations/
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019