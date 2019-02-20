|
|
October 23, 1963 - February 11, 2019
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 1115 28 th Avenue, Albany, Oregon.
Geoff, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on February 11 at his home. His passing has left a giant hole in the hearts of his family and friends. A life ended that was so full of love, fun, joy and unreserved giving.
Geoff was born in Florence, Oregon, to Don and Pat Stewart, the first of three sons. He graduated from Oregon State University in 1989 with a degree in literature. Geoff was married to Melinda Martin 1985-2003. He served in the United States Army in El Paso, Texas 1986 to 1988. He and his wife had three children: Jacob, Sidney and Hallam. Geoff and Melinda managed City Delivery Service in Albany, which Melinda continues to operate.
Geoff worked his way into executive status in the insurance business, last at Encompass Insurance as Regional Sales Director for the last 5 years. He attended Pacific School of Religion in Berkeley, CA with an internship at First United Methodist in Eugene '07-'08. His recent marriage to his friend of 38 years, Elizabeth Berg, and subsequent purchase of the home of his dreams in Eugene, were definitely highlights of his life.
Geoff is survived by his wife Elizabeth, her children - Fiona, Ian and Harris; his three children, Jacob Stewart of Portland, Sidney Stewart of Las Vegas, and Hallam Stewart of Portland; his parents, Don and Pat Stewart of Florence, his two brothers, Stephen Stewart of Damascus, OR and Rodney Stewart of Springfield, OR and 4 nieces and 2 nephews. Geoff was a self-proclaimed hedonist who lived and loved with enthusiasm and optimism. He was extremely generous; giving his time, money and talents to his family and friends. His people were his priority.
Here are a few statements that Geoff recently made... "I have moved many times and I always take my books - my family and friends always help, even knowing this. I've always liked carving pumpkins at Halloween; I sometimes miss not having hair; riding a bike always brings me joy; I really like the state of anticipation - and finally, I am convinced that no matter how hard we try to wrap our minds around the concept of God, it all comes down to love--of self and one another."
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be forwarded to any worthy social organization, or a charity he helped his friend create that donates books to children: "Spread the Word Nevada," 1065 American Pacific Drive, Suite 160, Henderson, NV 89074. www.SpreadtheWordNevada.org
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 20, 2019